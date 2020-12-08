Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 60,022 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $51,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

