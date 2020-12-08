Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 310,868 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,868 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $54,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,643,000 after purchasing an additional 326,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,352 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $18,173,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,497 shares of company stock valued at $16,434,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

