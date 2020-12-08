Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 177,304 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 177,304 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Enphase Energy worth $50,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 301,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $2,493,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,386.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,971 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,754. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

