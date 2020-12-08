Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,164.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3,039.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

