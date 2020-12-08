Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,538,000 after buying an additional 754,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,411,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,305,000 after buying an additional 132,419 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,414,000 after buying an additional 461,899 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allegion by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after buying an additional 889,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after purchasing an additional 166,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.