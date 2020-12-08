Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 59,647 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth $706,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.