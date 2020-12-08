Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 12.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $266.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.45. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $267.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

