Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

PKW opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $71.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

