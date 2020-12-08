Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

