Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

