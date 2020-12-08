Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,299 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after buying an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after buying an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after buying an additional 367,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $151.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

