Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 26.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $279,528.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,917.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,472 shares of company stock worth $10,200,492. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.