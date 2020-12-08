Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1,455.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

