Cetera Advisors LLC Has $45.67 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,158.00 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,039.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

