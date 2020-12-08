Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after buying an additional 1,538,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after buying an additional 1,031,465 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,428,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,890,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

