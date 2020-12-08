Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,385 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

