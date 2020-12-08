Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 850 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,337,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

BIIB opened at $243.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

