Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,099 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

