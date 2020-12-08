Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,134 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $82,733,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 137.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,690,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,909,000 after buying an additional 979,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

