Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,076 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 44.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 20.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 341,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $2,418,896.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,202.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,169 shares of company stock worth $12,482,627. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $154.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.78 and a beta of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

