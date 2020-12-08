Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,260,004,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Garmin by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $122.35.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.