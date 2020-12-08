Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ASML by 152.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $469.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $471.01. The company has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.03 and its 200-day moving average is $376.95.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

