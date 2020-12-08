Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 25,440 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,966 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.7% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,001,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 382,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

