Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 864,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $150.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,922 shares of company stock worth $8,218,596 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

