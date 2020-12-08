Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $153,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 186.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of SMDV opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

