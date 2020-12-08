Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,821,000 after buying an additional 1,018,137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in OneMain by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,117,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,427,000 after buying an additional 427,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in OneMain by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,312,000 after buying an additional 294,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,171,000 after buying an additional 107,289 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMF stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

