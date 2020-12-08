Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 9,124 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.