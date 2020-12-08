Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 6,616 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,158,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

