Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 58.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 711,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 876,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after buying an additional 89,197 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 84,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,638 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

