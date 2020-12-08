Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 119 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 103.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,701,924. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

