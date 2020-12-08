Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

