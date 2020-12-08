Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

OMFL stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

