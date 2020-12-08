Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

