Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.99.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.74.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

