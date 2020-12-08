Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 12,300 Shares of Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) by 332.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000.

NYSEARCA FLMB opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

