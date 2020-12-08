Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 11,043 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 270,296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 109,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,612 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $468,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

