Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 851.9% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

