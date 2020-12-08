Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,663.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNOV opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

