Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

