Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.39.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

