Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Shares of MSI opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

