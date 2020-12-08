Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $388,000 Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 189.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in FireEye by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in FireEye by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in FireEye by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in FireEye by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in FireEye by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 24,435 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.19.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

