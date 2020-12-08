Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $381,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $174.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.42. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $175.67.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

