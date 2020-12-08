Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $378,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 62,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCK opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

