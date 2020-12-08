Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $68,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $143.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.14. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $144.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.