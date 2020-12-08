Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,545 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $113,561,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,825,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 2,522,500 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

NYSE:UAA opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

