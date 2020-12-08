Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pan American Silver by 167.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 196,175 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $7,265,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 194.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 46.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

