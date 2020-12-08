Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

NYSE EOG opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

