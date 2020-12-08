Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

RWR opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

