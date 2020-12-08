Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $17.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

